Ingredients

Popcorn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavor, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Buttermilk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), And Salt. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.