Smartfood® White Cheddar Popcorn Multipack Cube
10 ct / 0.625 ozUPC: 0002840067909
Product Details
SMARTFOOD brand's fresh-tasting, light-textured SMARTFOOD popcorn varieties always seem to keep the fun popping. In our book, being smart is always in great taste.
- Ten .625 oz. bags of SMARTFOOD Cheddar Flavored Popcorn
- Great popcorn for stocking up your pantry
- Enjoy this great snack in-between meals
- Individually wrapped, perfect for packing lunches
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1%
Sodium150mg6%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg0%
Iron0.3mg0%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Popcorn, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Natural Flavor, Whey, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Buttermilk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), And Salt. Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
