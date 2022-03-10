Nothing beats seeing your pet curled up all cozy, safe and warm. You’ll feel all the feels when you see your pet curled up in his or her own Snuggle Blanket-Blue Heart while you’re lounging on the couch next to them. Sounds lovely, doesn’t it? The Snuggle Blanket’s ultra-soft fabric provides warmth and promotes calm. It is made from high-density fleece, so it lasts long, and is machine washable. Portability helps to alleviate anxiety by providing familiar smells in unfamiliar environments.

Soft fabric provides warmth and promotes calm

Machine washable

High density fleece ensures long lasting blanket