The Comfort Blue Bear is the perfect cuddle companion for your pet! These comfort plush dog toys are softer than the average Tender-tuffs, but just as strong. Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys. Puncture resistant squeaker allows Tender-tuffs to keep squeaking. Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention. Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog. Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, smartpetlove tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.

Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement plush toys

Satisfies dog’s natural instinct to play with a full, soft bite

Vangurad Award winner for "Most Durable Plush" Dog Toy