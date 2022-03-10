The Comfort Green Frog is the perfect cuddle companion for your pet!

These comfort plush dog toys are softer than the average

Tender-tuffs, but just as strongProprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys

Puncture resistant squeaker allows Tender-tuffs to keep squeaking

Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention

Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog. Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, smartpetlove tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.