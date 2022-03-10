SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Comfort Frog Dog Toy Perspective: front
SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Comfort Frog Dog Toy

1 ctUPC: 0065640240156
Product Details

  • The Comfort Green Frog is the perfect cuddle companion for your pet!
  • These comfort plush dog toys are softer than the average
  • Tender-tuffs, but just as strongProprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys
  • Puncture resistant squeaker allows Tender-tuffs to keep squeaking
  • Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention

Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog. Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, smartpetlove tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.