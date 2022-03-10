Hover to Zoom
SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Comfort Frog Dog Toy
1 ctUPC: 0065640240156
Purchase Options
Product Details
- The Comfort Green Frog is the perfect cuddle companion for your pet!
- These comfort plush dog toys are softer than the average
- Tender-tuffs, but just as strongProprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys
- Puncture resistant squeaker allows Tender-tuffs to keep squeaking
- Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention
Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog. Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, smartpetlove tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.