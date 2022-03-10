Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.

The Bottle-Pig has a stuffing free body with space to insert an empty bottle that will add crinkle action

Puncture resistant squeaker allows tender-tuffs to keep squeaking

Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention

Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog

Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys