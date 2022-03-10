SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Pig Bottle Toy Perspective: front
SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Pig Bottle Toy

1 ctUPC: 0065640240109
Product Details

Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.

  • The Bottle-Pig has a stuffing free body with space to insert an empty bottle that will add crinkle action
  • Puncture resistant squeaker allows tender-tuffs to keep squeaking
  • Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention
  • Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog
  • Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys