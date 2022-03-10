Hover to Zoom
SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Pig Bottle Toy
1 ctUPC: 0065640240109
Purchase Options
Product Details
Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.
- The Bottle-Pig has a stuffing free body with space to insert an empty bottle that will add crinkle action
- Puncture resistant squeaker allows tender-tuffs to keep squeaking
- Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention
- Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog
- Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys