SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Pterosaur Dog Toy
1 ctUPC: 0065640240142
Product Details
The Pterosaur has bright colors to help you grab your dog’s attention. Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys. Puncture resistant squeaker allows tender-tuffs to keep squeaking. Fulfilling size with a full, soft bite Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog. Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.
- Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement plush toys
- Great for medium to larger breeds
- Vangurad Award winner for "Most Durable Plush" Dog Toy