Multiple squeakers in each foot and inside of belly of the Round Blue Cow is great for hours of interactive fun. Puncture resistant squeakers allow this tender-tuff to keep squeaking. Proprietary TearBlok Technology extends playtime and reduces the need for replacement toys. Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention.Engaging toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog. Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with proprietary Tear Blok technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.

Vangurad Award winner for "Most Durable Plush" Dog Toy