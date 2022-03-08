Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with Proprietary Tear Blok Technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.

The Tiny Lion makes the perfect toy for your pet!

Proprietary Tear Blok Technology reduces frequent plush toy replacement

Miniature size will provide endless entertainment for your smaller dog

Puncture resistant squeaker allows tender-tuffs to keep squeaking

Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention

Interactive toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog