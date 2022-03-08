SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Tiny Lion Dog Toy Perspective: front
SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Tiny Lion Dog Toy

1 ctUPC: 0065640240131
Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with Proprietary Tear Blok Technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.

  • The Tiny Lion makes the perfect toy for your pet!
  • Proprietary Tear Blok Technology reduces frequent plush toy replacement
  • Miniature size will provide endless entertainment for your smaller dog
  • Puncture resistant squeaker allows tender-tuffs to keep squeaking
  • Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention
  • Interactive toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog