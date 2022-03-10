Hover to Zoom
SmartPetLove Tender-Tuff Tiny Yellow Hedgehog Dog Toy
1 ctUPC: 0065640240175
Product Details
The Tiny Yellow Hedgehog makes the perfect toy for your pet!
- Proprietary Tear Blok Technology reduces frequent plush toy replacement
- Miniature size will provide endless entertainment for your smaller dog
- Puncture resistant squeaker allows tender-tuffs to keep squeaking
- Bright colors helps you grab your dog’s attention
- Interactive toy facilitates healthy interaction between you and your dog.
Tender-tuffs are for every dog owner who wants a plush toy your dog loves to play with that lasts longer than a day. Made with Proprietary Tear Blok Technology, Tender-tuffs are soft, strong, and last long! Tender-tuffs are intended for rough play but are not meant as a chew toy.