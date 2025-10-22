Hover to Zoom
SmartyKat Organic Catnip
1 ozUPC: 0078630609343
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Catnip is a natural, non-addictive herb related to mint. In most cats, the smell stimulates a burst of energy followed by a mellow period, but kittens don't usually develop a response to it until they're about 9 months old. Because it promotes activity, catnip is used to encourage cats to play or to attract them to beds, scratchers or almost anything you want them to use.
- USDA Certified Organic
- Safe-Pure-Potent
- Attracts Cats to Toys, Scratchers and Bedding
- Safe for Pets-Satisfaction Guaranteed
- Eco Advantages-Catnip Organically Grown and Processed Without Pesticides or Chemicals
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
, 100% , Certified Organic Catnip .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More