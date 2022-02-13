SMASHMALLOW SmashCrispy Dipped Strawberries & Cream Marshmallow Rice Treats Perspective: front
SMASHMALLOW SmashCrispy Dipped Strawberries & Cream Marshmallow Rice Treats Perspective: back
SMASHMALLOW SmashCrispy Dipped Strawberries & Cream Marshmallow Rice Treats Perspective: left
SMASHMALLOW SmashCrispy Dipped Strawberries & Cream Marshmallow Rice Treats Perspective: right
SMASHMALLOW SmashCrispy Dipped Strawberries & Cream Marshmallow Rice Treats

6 ozUPC: 0085000656039
This is no ordinary crispy rice treat. This is SMASHCRISPY DIPPED. Each deliciously indulgent treat is made with only the very best ingredients (including our own marshmallows) and dipped in Fair Trade ingredient certified chocolate for an irresistibly smooth every-day any-time of day ooey-gooey chocolaty treat for your taste buds.

  • Non GMO
  • Peanut Free
  • Fair Trade Ingredients

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1treat (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Sugar10g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Crisp Rice (Rice, Brown Sugar, Salt), Organic Cane Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, RSPO Certified Palm Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Glycerin, Cocoa Powder, Gelatin*, Strawberries, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Sunflower Oil.

Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
