SMASHMALLOW SmashCrispy Dipped Strawberries & Cream Marshmallow Rice Treats
This is no ordinary crispy rice treat. This is SMASHCRISPY DIPPED. Each deliciously indulgent treat is made with only the very best ingredients (including our own marshmallows) and dipped in Fair Trade ingredient certified chocolate for an irresistibly smooth every-day any-time of day ooey-gooey chocolaty treat for your taste buds.
- Non GMO
- Peanut Free
- Fair Trade Ingredients
Crisp Rice (Rice, Brown Sugar, Salt), Organic Cane Sugar, Tapioca Syrup, RSPO Certified Palm Oil, Sugar, Invert Sugar, Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Glycerin, Cocoa Powder, Gelatin*, Strawberries, Natural Flavor, Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, Sunflower Oil.
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.
