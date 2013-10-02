Hover to Zoom
Smucker's Butterscotch Sundae Syrup
20 ozUPC: 0005150002511
Product Details
Adorn your ice cream with this silky-smooth Smucker’s Butterscotch Flavored Syrup. For extra fun, top with nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium100mg4.35%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Fructose, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Natural Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Polysorbate or Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
