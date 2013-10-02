Ingredients

Corn Syrup, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Fructose, Modified Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Natural Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Polysorbate or Sodium Citrate, Sodium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

