Smucker's Microwave Hot Fudge Microwaveable Squeeze Topping
Product Details
Treat yourself to the rich flavor of Smucker's® Hot Fudge Topping. The microwaveable bottle makes it quick & easy to enjoy on any dessert!A hot fudge sundae is always just seconds away with dreamy Smucker’s Microwaveable Hot Fudge Topping.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil, Cocoa, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% or Less of: Fully Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More