Smucker's Microwave Hot Fudge Microwaveable Squeeze Topping

15.5 ozUPC: 0005150002123
Product Details

Treat yourself to the rich flavor of Smucker's® Hot Fudge Topping. The microwaveable bottle makes it quick & easy to enjoy on any dessert!A hot fudge sundae is always just seconds away with dreamy Smucker’s Microwaveable Hot Fudge Topping.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
Calcium59mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium164mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Nonfat Milk, Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil, Cocoa, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% or Less of: Fully Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
