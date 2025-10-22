Hover to Zoom
Smucker's Natural Creamy Peanut Butter
26 ozUPC: 0005150006824
Product Details
Smucker's® Creamy Natural Peanut Butter is 100% natural and made with two simple ingredients: fresh-roasted peanuts and a dash of salt. It's perfect for pairing with Smuckers famous jams and jellies for a great PB & J. Also enjoy as a snack with fruits or crackers, or use in recipes.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat16g20.51%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate7g2.55%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium201mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts, Contains 1% or Less of Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
