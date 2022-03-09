Snack Pack Banana Cream Pie Naturally and Artificially Flavored Pudding Cups are a delicious snack or dessert that is perfect for any time of the day. This pudding snack has a classic banana cream pie flavor and a delectable creaminess that everybody is sure to love. These pudding snacks are made with real nonfat milk and no high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. Snack Pack pudding cups are perfect for packing in a lunch so you can cap off your meal with a delicious sweet snack. These Snack Pack banana cream pie pudding cups also make an easy after-dinner treat or dessert. If you want to add some extra excitement to these pudding cups, try using them for exciting recipes. You can make birthday desserts with whipped cream and sprinkles, holiday treats with fruit and cookie crumbles, and even fun treats that resemble flowers or fun times at the beach for summer get-togethers. Each Snack Pack pudding cup is a convenient size and does not need to be refrigerated, making this a reliable treat that is easy to pack up and take with you anywhere. Your inner child is calling, and it’s craving Snack Pack.