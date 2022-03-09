Snack Pack Chocolate Fudge Pudding
Product Details
Snack Pack Chocolate Fudge Pudding Cups give you the classic taste you remember from childhood. Enjoy old-fashioned chocolate taste with the thick richness of fudge. Made with real milk, these creamy treats don't contain high-fructose corn syrup or preservatives. Perfect for a sack lunch or on-the-go, these pudding cups deliver a creamy, delicious snack for the whole family. Snack Pack Chocolate Fudge Pudding Cups have 110 calories with no preservatives and zero grams trans-fat per 3.25 ounce serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More