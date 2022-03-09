Snack Pack Chocolate Vanilla Pudding Cups
Product Details
Enjoy a creamy, delicious treat any time of day with Snack Pack Chocolate Vanilla Pudding Cups. Chocolate Vanilla Snack Pack is made with real milk and without preservatives. Perfect for a sack lunch or on-the-go, these pudding cups are a creamy, delicious snack the whole family is sure to love. Snack Pack Chocolate Vanilla has 100 calories with zero grams trans fat per 3.25 oz serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
