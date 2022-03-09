Snack Pack Chocolate Vanilla Pudding Cups Perspective: front
Snack Pack Chocolate Vanilla Pudding Cups

4 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700041911
Enjoy a creamy, delicious treat any time of day with Snack Pack Chocolate Vanilla Pudding Cups. Chocolate Vanilla Snack Pack is made with real milk and without preservatives. Perfect for a sack lunch or on-the-go, these pudding cups are a creamy, delicious snack the whole family is sure to love. Snack Pack Chocolate Vanilla has 100 calories with zero grams trans fat per 3.25 oz serving.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium120mg5.22%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Disodium Phosphate, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More