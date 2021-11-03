Snack Pack Fanta Orange Juicy Gels Cups Perspective: front
Snack Pack Fanta Orange Juicy Gels Cups

6 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700000211
Wanta Fanta? Two of your favorite treats combine to create the ultimate snack experience. Taste the explosion of Orange Fanta flavor in every bite of Snack Pack Fanta Orange Juicy Gels Cups. With 90 calories per serving, Snack Pack Gel Cups are gluten-free with 0 grams trans fat per serving. These flavored gel cups make a perfect dessert for lunch boxes or an on-the-go snack between meals. Your kids will love the delicious orange flavor goodness that comes in every 3.25-ounce cup. Make snack time fun.

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1gel snack (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Locust Bean Gum, Adipic Acid, Natural Flavor, Yellow 6.

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

