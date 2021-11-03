Snack Pack Fanta Orange Juicy Gels Cups
Product Details
Wanta Fanta? Two of your favorite treats combine to create the ultimate snack experience. Taste the explosion of Orange Fanta flavor in every bite of Snack Pack Fanta Orange Juicy Gels Cups. With 90 calories per serving, Snack Pack Gel Cups are gluten-free with 0 grams trans fat per serving. These flavored gel cups make a perfect dessert for lunch boxes or an on-the-go snack between meals. Your kids will love the delicious orange flavor goodness that comes in every 3.25-ounce cup. Make snack time fun.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Locust Bean Gum, Adipic Acid, Natural Flavor, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
