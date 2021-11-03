Wanta Fanta? Two of your favorite treats combine to create the ultimate snack experience. Taste the explosion of Orange Fanta flavor in every bite of Snack Pack Fanta Orange Juicy Gels Cups. With 90 calories per serving, Snack Pack Gel Cups are gluten-free with 0 grams trans fat per serving. These flavored gel cups make a perfect dessert for lunch boxes or an on-the-go snack between meals. Your kids will love the delicious orange flavor goodness that comes in every 3.25-ounce cup. Make snack time fun.