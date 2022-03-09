Ingredients

Water, Less Than 2% of: Apple Juice from Concentrate* (Water, Apple Juice), Maltitol, Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Adipic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Carob Bean Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Blue 1. *Adds An Insignificant Amount of Sugar

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More