Snack Pack Sugar Free Cherry Naturally and Artificially Flavored Juicy Gels are a fun snack or dessert that is delicious any time of the day. This gel snack features classic cherry flavor for an explosion of fruity flavor. Snack Pack Cherry Juicy Gels are so full of flavor, they won’t make you miss the cherry and red gelatin cups you’ve had before. Not only are these sweet snacks delicious and convenient, but they are sugar free, gluten free, and contain no high fructose corn syrup. They are also keto friendly (0g of protein, 1g net carbs [1g total carbs minus 0g dietary fiber], and 1g added sugar per serving) and fit a low carb lifestyle (1g net carbs per serving [1g total carbs minus 0g dietary fiber]). Each Juicy Gels sugar free snack cup has 5 calories. Snack Pack Juicy Gels cups are perfect for packing in a lunch so you can cap off your meal with a delicious sweet treat. These snack cups also make an easy after-dinner treat or dessert for the entire family. If you want to add some extra excitement to these gels cups, try using them for exciting recipes. Add whipped cream and sprinkles to make fun desserts. Each Snack Pack snack cup is a convenient size and does not need to be refrigerated, making this a reliable treat that is easy to enjoy anytime and easy to pack up and take with you anywhere. Your inner child is calling, and it’s craving Snack Pack.
- One 4 ct pack of Snack Pack Sugar Free Cherry Flavored Juicy Gels
Water, Less Than 2% of: Apple Juice from Concentrate* (Water, Apple Juice), Maltitol, Carrageenan, Citric Acid, Adipic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrate, Carob Bean Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Blue 1. *Adds An Insignificant Amount of Sugar
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
