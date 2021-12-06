Snack Pack Milk Chocolate & Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Pudding Cups Family Pack
Product Details
Give your kids a delicious treat with Snack Pack Milk Chocolate and Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Pudding Cups. Made with real milk and no preservatives, this enjoyable, sweet treat is 100% delicious. Snack Pack Milk Chocolate and Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl pudding has no high-fructose corn syrup. Perfect for a sack lunch or on-the-go, these pudding cups are a creamy, delicious snack the whole family is sure to love. Snack Pack Milk Chocolate and Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Pudding Cups both have 110 calories and zero grams trans fat per 3.25 oz serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavor. Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
