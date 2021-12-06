Snack Pack Milk Chocolate & Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Pudding Cups Family Pack Perspective: front
Snack Pack Milk Chocolate & Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Pudding Cups Family Pack

12 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700041924
Product Details

Give your kids a delicious treat with Snack Pack Milk Chocolate and Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Pudding Cups. Made with real milk and no preservatives, this enjoyable, sweet treat is 100% delicious. Snack Pack Milk Chocolate and Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl pudding has no high-fructose corn syrup. Perfect for a sack lunch or on-the-go, these pudding cups are a creamy, delicious snack the whole family is sure to love. Snack Pack Milk Chocolate and Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Pudding Cups both have 110 calories and zero grams trans fat per 3.25 oz serving.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar13g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Milk Chocolate Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavor. Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
