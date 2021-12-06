Ingredients

Milk Chocolate Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavor. Chocolate Fudge Milk Chocolate Swirl Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More