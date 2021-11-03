Snack Pack Sour Patch Kids Blue Raspberry Juicy Gels
Product Details
These delicious Snack Pack Sour Patch Kids Juicy Gels are a combo of sour and sweet. These super fun, super delicious Blue Raspberry snack cups are the perfect treat. They are made with real sugar and no high fructose corn syrup, are gluten free and contain 0 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid (Acidulant), Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Adipic Acid (Acidulant), Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrae, Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavors, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
