Snack Pack Sour Patch Kids Blue Raspberry Juicy Gels

6 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700000223
Product Details

These delicious Snack Pack Sour Patch Kids Juicy Gels are a combo of sour and sweet. These super fun, super delicious Blue Raspberry snack cups are the perfect treat. They are made with real sugar and no high fructose corn syrup, are gluten free and contain 0 grams of fat and 100 calories per serving.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1gel snack (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg2.83%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid (Acidulant), Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Adipic Acid (Acidulant), Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrae, Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavors, Blue 1.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
