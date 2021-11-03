Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid (Acidulant), Modified Tapioca Starch, Carrageenan, Adipic Acid (Acidulant), Sodium Citrate, Potassium Citrae, Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavors, Blue 1.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More