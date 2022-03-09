Snack Pack Strawberry Orange Gelatin 4 Count Perspective: front
Snack Pack Strawberry Orange Gelatin 4 Count Perspective: back
Snack Pack Strawberry Orange Gelatin 4 Count Perspective: left
Snack Pack Strawberry Orange Gelatin 4 Count Perspective: right
Snack Pack Strawberry Orange Gelatin 4 Count

4 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700041921
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Enjoy a sweet snack with Snack Pack Strawberry and Orange Juicy Gels. These classic-flavored gels deliver an explosion of fruity flavor. Strawberry and Orange Juicy Gels make a perfect dessert after lunch or snack between meals.

  • 90 calories
  • Zero grams trans-fat per 3.25 oz serving
  • Gluten-free
  • Kosher
  • Made with no preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1gel snack
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium40mg1.74%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Orange Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (Water, Apple Juice), Less Than 2% of: Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Carob Bean Gum, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Yellow 6, Red 40. Strawberry Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (Water, Apple Juice), Less Than 2% of: Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Carob Bean Gum, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Red 40

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
