Snack Pack Strawberry Orange Gelatin 4 Count
Product Details
Enjoy a sweet snack with Snack Pack Strawberry and Orange Juicy Gels. These classic-flavored gels deliver an explosion of fruity flavor. Strawberry and Orange Juicy Gels make a perfect dessert after lunch or snack between meals.
- 90 calories
- Zero grams trans-fat per 3.25 oz serving
- Gluten-free
- Kosher
- Made with no preservatives or high-fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Orange Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (Water, Apple Juice), Less Than 2% of: Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Carob Bean Gum, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Yellow 6, Red 40. Strawberry Ingredients: Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (Water, Apple Juice), Less Than 2% of: Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Carob Bean Gum, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Red 40
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
