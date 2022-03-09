Snack Pack® Sugar Free Strawberry & Orange Juicy Gels® Gelatin Cups
Product Details
Give your child a tasty treat they will love with Snack Pack Sugar-Free Strawberry and Orange Juicy Gels®!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Strawberry Ingredients: Water, Less Than 2% of: Apple Juice from Concentrate* (Water, Apple Juice), Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Carob Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Red 40. *Adds An Insignificant Amount of Sugar.Orange Ingredients: Water, Less Than 2% of: Apple Juice from Concentrate* (Water, Apple Juice), Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Yellow 6, Red 40. *Adds An Insignificant Amount of Sugar
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More