4 pk / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700041919
Give your child a tasty treat they will love with Snack Pack Sugar-Free Strawberry and Orange Juicy Gels®!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1gel snack
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium35mg1.52%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Strawberry Ingredients: Water, Less Than 2% of: Apple Juice from Concentrate* (Water, Apple Juice), Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Carob Bean Gum, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Xanthan Gum, Red 40. *Adds An Insignificant Amount of Sugar.Orange Ingredients: Water, Less Than 2% of: Apple Juice from Concentrate* (Water, Apple Juice), Carrageenan, Adipic Acid, Citric Acid, Potassium Citrate, Carob Bean Gum, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Sucralose, Salt, Xanthan Gum, Yellow 6, Red 40. *Adds An Insignificant Amount of Sugar

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
