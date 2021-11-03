Snack Pack Super Creamy Vanilla Pudding Perspective: front
Snack Pack Super Creamy Vanilla Pudding Perspective: back
Snack Pack Super Creamy Vanilla Pudding Perspective: left
Snack Pack Super Creamy Vanilla Pudding Perspective: right
Snack Pack Super Creamy Vanilla Pudding Perspective: top
Snack Pack Super Creamy Vanilla Pudding

6 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 0002700041981
Product Details

Share the desserts you loved while growing up with your own kids today with Super Snack Pack Vanilla Pudding Cups. Super Snack Pack's Vanilla pudding dessert is the sweet and creamy classic everyone loves, with 60% more pudding than regular 3.25 oz Snack Pack. Vanilla Super Snack Pack Pudding Cups are gluten-free and made with real milk for that creamy classic taste. Perfect for a sack lunch or on-the-go, these pudding cups are a creamy, delicious snack the whole family is sure to love. Super Snack Pack Vanilla Pudding has 170 calories with no preservatives and zero grams trans fat per 5.5 oz serving.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (156 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.