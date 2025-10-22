Enjoy a creamy, delicious treat any time of day with Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding Cups, with 60% more pudding than regular 3.25 ounce Snack Pack. This chocolate pudding dessert is the original treat that no one can resist. Gluten-free and Kosher, Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding Cups are made with real milk and no high-fructose corn syrup. Perfect for your child's lunch box, these tasty pudding cups make a great treat for Mom and Dad, too. Super Snack Pack Chocolate Pudding Cups have 180 calories with no preservatives and zero grams trans-fat per 5.5 ounce serving.