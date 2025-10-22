Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding Cups

6 ct / 5.5 ozUPC: 0002700041982
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Enjoy a creamy, delicious treat any time of day with Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding Cups, with 60% more pudding than regular 3.25 ounce Snack Pack. This chocolate pudding dessert is the original treat that no one can resist. Gluten-free and Kosher, Snack Pack Super Size Chocolate Pudding Cups are made with real milk and no high-fructose corn syrup. Perfect for your child's lunch box, these tasty pudding cups make a great treat for Mom and Dad, too. Super Snack Pack Chocolate Pudding Cups have 180 calories with no preservatives and zero grams trans-fat per 5.5 ounce serving.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (156 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar22g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium200mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More