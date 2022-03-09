Ingredients

Nonfat Milk, Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Tapioca, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More