Snack Pack® Tapioca Pudding Cups
Product Details
Snack Pack Tapioca Pudding Cups are a delicious snack or dessert that is delicious any time of the day. This tapioca pudding snack offers the classic taste you remember from childhood. Snack Pack Tapioca Pudding delivers old-fashioned vanilla taste with the thick richness of tapioca pudding. These pudding snacks are made with real nonfat milk and contain no high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. Snack Pack pudding cups are perfect for packing in a lunch so you can cap off your meal with a delicious sweet snack. These Snack Pack pudding cups also make an easy after-dinner treat or dessert. Each Snack Pack pudding cup is a convenient size and does not need to be refrigerated, making this a reliable treat that is easy to pack up and take with you anywhere. Your inner child is calling, and it’s craving Snack Pack.
- (1)4 ct packof Snack Pack Tapioca Pudding
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nonfat Milk, Water, Sugar, Palm Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Tapioca, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More