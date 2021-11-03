Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Assorted Pudding Cups
Product Details
Transform any day into a magical wonderland with Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Flavored Pudding Cups. Made with real milk, fairy dust and princess kisses, every bite tastes like joy and rainbow sparkles. Unicorn Magic Flavored Snack Pack Pudding Cups are gluten-free with 0 g trans fat per serving and high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. So stock up on these magical pudding cups for on-the-go snacks and after dinner treats. You also can pack them into school lunch boxes to brighten your little royal one's day. Each pack contains six 3.25-ounce pudding cups with 100 calories each. Plus, surprise your child with the special unicorn tattoos found inside. With Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Pudding Cups, every snack time can be magical.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pink Pudding Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Red 40. Blue Pudding Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
