Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Assorted Pudding Cups Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Assorted Pudding Cups Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Assorted Pudding Cups

6 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700042044
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 10

Product Details

Transform any day into a magical wonderland with Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Flavored Pudding Cups. Made with real milk, fairy dust and princess kisses, every bite tastes like joy and rainbow sparkles. Unicorn Magic Flavored Snack Pack Pudding Cups are gluten-free with 0 g trans fat per serving and high fructose corn syrup or preservatives. So stock up on these magical pudding cups for on-the-go snacks and after dinner treats. You also can pack them into school lunch boxes to brighten your little royal one's day. Each pack contains six 3.25-ounce pudding cups with 100 calories each. Plus, surprise your child with the special unicorn tattoos found inside. With Snack Pack Unicorn Magic Pudding Cups, every snack time can be magical.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (3.25 oz)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium130mg5.65%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pink Pudding Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Red 40. Blue Pudding Ingredients: Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Artificial Flavor, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More