Snack Pack Vanilla Pudding Cups

4 ct / 3.25 ozUPC: 0002700041901
Product Details

Share the desserts you loved while growing up with your own kids today with Snack Pack Vanilla Pudding Cups. Snack Pack's Vanilla pudding dessert is the sweet and creamy classic everyone loves. Vanilla Snack Pack Pudding Cups are gluten-free and Kosher, and are made with real milk for a smooth, creamy treat. Perfect for a sack lunch or on-the-go, these pudding cups are a creamy, delicious snack the whole family is sure to love. Snack Pack Vanilla Pudding has 100 calories with no preservatives and zero grams trans fat per 3.25 oz serving.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pudding cup (92 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar12g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Palm Oil, Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Disodium Phosphate, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.