Ingredients

FILTERED WATER, SUGAR, KIWI JUICE CONCENTRATE, CITRIC ACID, STRAWBERRY JUICE CONCENTRATE, ACACIA GUM, NATURAL FLAVORS, VEGETABLE JUICE CONCENTRATES (FOR COLOR), ESTER GUM

Allergen Info

Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More