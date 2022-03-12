Snapple® Kiwi Strawberry Flavored Juice Drink
Product Details
When we set kiwi and strawberry up on a date, we were a little worried. Kiwi loves lazy weekends filled with crossword puzzles, while strawberry has always been a wild child.The second kiwi and strawberry came together, it was beautiful. Tangy and delicious, Snapple® Kiwi Strawberry is gluten-free, caffeine-free and all natural, so each bottle is free of artificial sweeteners and flavors. Made from 100% recycled plastic, excluding the cap.
- 100% RECYCLED: We’ve got a new look and a new bottle that is recyclable and made from 100% recycled plastic (excludes cap and label)
- ALL NATURAL: Snapple juices are caffeine-free, low in calories and contain no artificial flavors
- FLAVOR: The second kiwi and strawberry came together it was a beautiful blend of tangy and delicious
- QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Our teas, juices and lemonades are made with only the highest quality ingredients
- REAL JUICE: Snapple juices are made with real fruit juice
- TRUSTED BRAND: We started selling our apple juice to health clubs in 1973 and have since diversified our flavor portfolio into teas, fruit juices and lemonades
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
FILTERED WATER, SUGAR, KIWI JUICE CONCENTRATE, CITRIC ACID, STRAWBERRY JUICE CONCENTRATE, ACACIA GUM, NATURAL FLAVORS, VEGETABLE JUICE CONCENTRATES (FOR COLOR), ESTER GUM
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
