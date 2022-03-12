Hover to Zoom
Snapple® Peach Tea
12 bottles / 16 fl ozUPC: 0007618300783
Benefits:
- Peach tea.
- Naturally flavored with other natural flavors.
- All natural.
- Made from the best stuff on earth.
- Made from green & black tea leaves.
- Gluten free.
- 160 calories per bottle.
- Life's a peach.
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size16
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate40g15%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar40g0%
Protein0g0%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
OUR REAL TEA STARTS WITH THE FINEST TEA LEAVES AND IS MADE FROM: FILTERED WATER, SUGAR, CITRIC ACID, TEA, NATURAL FLAVORS.
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.