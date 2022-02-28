Snuggle® Exhilarations In-Wash Scent Booster, Lavender and Vanilla Orchid Scent Shakes In-Wash Scent Booster is designed to eliminate odor and provide 100 days of freshness. Snuggle Scent Shakes go directly in the washer and are specially formulated with odor eliminating technology to help tackle odors in your laundry. Pour a little or a lot of Snuggle Scent Shakes beads into the cap. Toss into your washer before adding your clothes, laundry detergent, and fabric softener. Snuggle Scent Shakes dissolve completely in all water temperatures and are great for all types of clothes including activewear and sleepwear.

Safe to use in all washing machines and dissolves completely in all water temperatures

Great for all types of clothing including activewear and sleepwear

Helps capture & block tough odor

Releases a powerful fresh scent

Provides 100 days of freshness