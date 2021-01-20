Snuggle® Scent Boosters Blue Iris Bliss Concentrated Scent Pacs Perspective: front
Snuggle® Scent Boosters Blue Iris Bliss Concentrated Scent Pacs

56 ctUPC: 0007261346083
Located in AISLE 22

Product Details

Find your happiness with Blue Iris Bliss, a crisp and invigorating mix of bright citrus nuances blended with hints of fresh red berry and finished with warm woody notes and soft musk. Great for all types of clothes, including active wear and sleepwear, these concentrated pacs conveniently dissolve completely in your wash with no messes or spills. Simply place a Snuggle Scent Booster into the washer drum before adding your laundry, adding detergent as you normally would. Snuggle Scent Boosters are safe for all washing machine types, including HE. This package includes one tub of 56 Snuggle Blue Iris Bliss scent boosters, enough for 56 loads.

