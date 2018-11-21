Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Maltodextrin, Buttermilk Powder, Yeast, Onion Powder, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Caseinate, Tomato Powder, Citric Acid, Spice, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Extract (color), Annatto Extract (color), Paprika Extract (color), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Soda. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

