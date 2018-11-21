Snyder's of Hanover Cheddar Cheese Pretzel Pieces Party Size
Product Details
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces are Sourdough Hard Pretzels baked to perfection then broken into generous chunks and coated with Cheddar Cheese Seasoning. They are bursting with intense flavor and delicious crunch for the perfect snack. And they're a baked alternative to potato chips with 0g trans fat, no MSG, and made in a facility that does not process peanuts. You'll love these crunchy pretzel pieces as a lunch snack, during game time, or while watching TV. Our pretzels give you that delicious crunch for the perfect snack!
- CHEESE PRETZELS: Sourdough pretzels bursting with creamy, bold, cheesy flavor
- BITE SIZE, CRUNCHY PRETZELS: Bite size sourdough pretzel chunks with a hearty crunch
- CRAVEABLE CRUNCH: Crave-worthy and flavor packed with bold cheddar cheese taste
- CROWD FAVORITE: Crunchy baked snack for parties, tailgating, game night, or after school
- PARTY SIZE: large bag of pretzels for sharing with family and friends
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Maltodextrin, Buttermilk Powder, Yeast, Onion Powder, Disodium Phosphate, Sodium Caseinate, Tomato Powder, Citric Acid, Spice, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Natural Flavors, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Turmeric Extract (color), Annatto Extract (color), Paprika Extract (color), Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Soda. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
