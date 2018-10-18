Hover to Zoom
Snyder's of Hanover Dipping Sticks Pretzels
24 ozUPC: 0007797509449
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
24.0 Unspecified servings per container
Serving sizeAbout 24 Pretzels
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched flour (wheat flour, niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), canola oil, malt (tapioca syrup, malt extract), salt, yeast, soda.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
