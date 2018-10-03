Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Whey (Milk), Salt, Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Vinegar), Honey Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Mustard [(Vinegar, Water, Mustard, Salt, Turmeric), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch], Wheat Starch, Yeast, Spices, Turmeric Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Horseradish Powder, Natural Flavors, Soda. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.