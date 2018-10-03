Snyder's of Hanover Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel Pieces Party Size
Product Details
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces are Sourdough Hard Pretzels baked to perfection then broken into generous chunks and coated with Honey Mustard & Onion Seasoning. They are bursting with intense flavor and delicious crunch for the perfect snack. And they're a baked alternative to potato chips with 0g trans fat, no MSG, and made in a facility that does not process peanuts. You'll love these crunchy pretzel pieces as a lunch snack, during game time, or while watching TV. Our pretzels give you that delicious crunch for the perfect snack!
- HONEY MUSTARD & ONION PRETZELS: Sourdough pretzels bursting with intense flavor of delectable honey mustard and onion
- BITE SIZE, CRUNCHY PRETZELS: Bite size sourdough pretzel chunks with a hearty crunch
- CRAVEABLE CRUNCH: Crave-worthy and flavor packed with bold honey mustard and onion taste
- CROWD FAVORITE: Crunchy baked snack for parties, tailgating, game night, or after school
- PARTY SIZE: large bag of pretzels for sharing with family and friends
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Sugar, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Whey (Milk), Salt, Vinegar Powder (Maltodextrin, Modified Corn Starch, Vinegar), Honey Powder, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Mustard [(Vinegar, Water, Mustard, Salt, Turmeric), Maltodextrin, Corn Starch], Wheat Starch, Yeast, Spices, Turmeric Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Horseradish Powder, Natural Flavors, Soda. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK, SOY.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
