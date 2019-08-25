Snyder's of Hanover Hot Buffalo Wing Pretzel Pieces Party Size
Product Details
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Pieces are Sourdough Hard Pretzels baked to perfection then broken into generous chunks and coated with Hot Buffalo Wing seasoning. They are bursting with intense flavor and delicious crunch for the perfect snack. And they're a baked alternative to potato chips with 0g trans fat and made in a facility that does not process peanuts. You'll love these crunchy pretzel pieces as a lunch snack, during game time, or while watching TV. Our pretzels give you that delicious crunch for the perfect snack!
- SPICY PRETZELS: Sourdough pretzels bursting with the spicy flavor of hot sauce seasoned with cayenne peppers and paprika
- BITE SIZE, CRUNCHY PRETZELS: Bite size sourdough pretzel chunks with a hearty crunch
- CRAVEABLE CRUNCH: Crave-worthy and flavor packed with bold Buffalo Wing taste
- CROWD FAVORITE: Crunchy baked snack for parties, tailgating, game night, or after school
- PARTY SIZE: Snyder's of Hanover pretzels in a large bag of pretzels for sharing with family and friends
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Cayenne Pepper Sauce (Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Sodium Diacetate, Modified Corn Starch, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast, Vinegar, Paprika Extract (Color), Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Caramel Color, Disodium Inosinate And Guanylate, Lactic Acid, Soda. CONTAINS: WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. Not intentionally nor inherently included Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More