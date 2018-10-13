Snyder’s® of Hanover Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods
Product Details
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Rods offer a classic taste and shape that pair perfectly with your favorite mustard, cheese dip or hummus. Want to try a quick, easy treat for a special occasion or holiday like a birthday or Halloween? Just dip Snyder's Pretzel Rods in chocolate and decorate. They're fun and safe for school, because our delicious pretzels are Non-GMO Project Verified and made in a facility that doesn't process peanuts.Snyder's pretzels are created from wholesome ingredients, kneaded and oven-baked to seal in all the goodness. With a 27-oz. canister, there's plenty of crunch to share with family and friends. Plus, they stay fresh. Feed your cravings with Snyder's pretzel snacks. Go ahead, and make some noise!
- Crunchy Pretzel Rods: Dark and flavorful pretzel rods are perfect for dipping, decorating or snacking
- School Snack: Our pretzels are Non-GMO Project Verified and made in a facility that doesn't process peanuts, so they're safe for nut-free schools
- Pretzel Snack: Snyder's Pretzel Rods are the perfect accompaniment to your favorite mustard, hummus or cheese dip
- Shareable Bag: The 27-oz. resealable canister of Snyder's Pretzel Rods is keeps them fresh
- Pretzel Recipes: Pretzel rod shape is ideal for dipping and decorating with chocolate for treats
- Make Some Noise: Feed all your cravings, and start crunching Snyder's pretzel snacks
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Malt, Canola Oil, Salt, Yeast, Soda
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More