Snyder’s® of Hanover Old Fashioned Pretzel Rods

27 ozUPC: 0007797508755
Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Rods offer a classic taste and shape that pair perfectly with your favorite mustard, cheese dip or hummus. Want to try a quick, easy treat for a special occasion or holiday like a birthday or Halloween? Just dip Snyder's Pretzel Rods in chocolate and decorate. They're fun and safe for school, because our delicious pretzels are Non-GMO Project Verified and made in a facility that doesn't process peanuts.Snyder's pretzels are created from wholesome ingredients, kneaded and oven-baked to seal in all the goodness. With a 27-oz. canister, there's plenty of crunch to share with family and friends. Plus, they stay fresh. Feed your cravings with Snyder's pretzel snacks. Go ahead, and make some noise!

  • Crunchy Pretzel Rods: Dark and flavorful pretzel rods are perfect for dipping, decorating or snacking
  • School Snack: Our pretzels are Non-GMO Project Verified and made in a facility that doesn't process peanuts, so they're safe for nut-free schools
  • Pretzel Snack: Snyder's Pretzel Rods are the perfect accompaniment to your favorite mustard, hummus or cheese dip
  • Shareable Bag: The 27-oz. resealable canister of Snyder's Pretzel Rods is keeps them fresh
  • Pretzel Recipes: Pretzel rod shape is ideal for dipping and decorating with chocolate for treats
  • Make Some Noise: Feed all your cravings, and start crunching Snyder's pretzel snacks

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size3pretzels (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.17%
Total Carbohydrate21g7%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Malt, Canola Oil, Salt, Yeast, Soda

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

