Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Snyder’s of Hanover Snaps Pretzels
24 ozUPC: 0007797509448
Purchase Options
Product Details
- 0g Trans Fat
- 3g Protein
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium310mg13.48%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Malt (Tapioca Syrup, Malt Extract), Canola Oil, Salt, Yeast, Bromelain, Soda
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More