SO Delicious® Dairy Free French Vanilla Coconut Milk Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0074447394124
Product Details
Simplicity means only what's needed and nothing else. Like rich vanilla flavor and organic coconut cream. Being SO Delicious goes beyond amazing taste. It's about being committed to social and environmental responsibility, which is why we've always been dairy-free.
- Going nuts for coconuts! Creamy taste you'll love!
- Free of lactose, gluten, soy, and carrageenan
- Certified vegan
- No preservatives
- Non GMO Project verified
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Coconutmilk (Filtered Water, Organic Coconut Cream), Organic Cane Sugar, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Citrate, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More