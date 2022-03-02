Hover to Zoom
Soapbox™ Tea Tree Shampoo
16 ozUPC: 0085436500666
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Feel the invigorating clean and purifying properties from our tea tree shampoo. Tea tree oil is known for its purifying qualities of removing build-up on your scalp and hair to leave your tresses feeling light and airy. The tingly sensation of this oil will give your locks and scalp a breath of fresh air as you cleanse with each wash. Net weight of this product is 16.0 oz.
- Helps Repair and Smooth
- Color Safe