This hummingbird feeder attaches with a suction cup bracket to an outdoor window. They are so simple to assemble. Just fill an empty plastic or glass 16-20 oz. Pepsi product soda bottle with nectar (sugar and water) twist on the feeding base and attach to a window. Now you can lure these illusive little birds closer and enjoy the view. Each kit comes with a red feeding tray yellow feeding perches and a window bracket with suction cup. Dimensions:. Length:8.25 . Height:5.75 . Width:1.75