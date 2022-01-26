Adding your bubly drops is easy!

1. Carbonate fresh, cold water with your SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker. Add flavor only after carbonating your water.

2. Pour the drops into your 1L SodaStream carbonating bottle. We recommend starting with ¾ of a teaspoon of your chosen bubly flavor and then adjusting to your taste. Refridgerate after opening.

3. Gently shake your carbonating bottle to mix bubly drops.

4. Enjoy your homemade bubly sparkling water!

NEW bubly drops - a fun way to sparkle your water! Make your favorite bubly sparkling water flavors right at home with SodaStream. One 40ml bubly drops bottle makes about 12L* (or 33 cans) of your favorite bubly sparkling water. *when prepared according to instructions.