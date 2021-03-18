Hover to Zoom
SodaStream bubly drops Unsweetened Natural Flavor Essence Lemon
40 mLUPC: 0081157202761
Product Details
NEW bubly drops - a fun way to sparkle your water! Make your favorite bubly sparkling water flavors right at home with SodaStream. One 40ml bubly drops bottle makes about 12L* (or 33 cans) of your favorite bubly sparkling water.
*when prepared according to instructions.
Adding your bubly drops is easy!
- Carbonate fresh, cold water with your SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker. Add flavor only after carbonating your water.
- Pour the drops into your 1L SodaStream carbonating bottle. We recommend starting with ¾ of a teaspoon of your chosen bubly flavor and then adjusting to your taste. Refridgerate after opening.
- Gently shake your carbonating bottle to mix bubly drops.
- Enjoy your homemade bubly sparkling water!