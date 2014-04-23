Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Diet Cola Zero Calorie Drink Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202388
Product Details
Make your favorite bubbly beverage at home with our diet cola flavor. Stay healthy and hydrated!
- Zero calories
- No aspartame
- No high fructose corn syrup
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
29.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Caramel Color , Phosphoric Acid , Natural Flavor , Trisodium Citrate , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium , Caffeine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More