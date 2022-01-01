Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Diet Dr Pete Zero Calorie Drink Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202390
Product Details
Make your favorite bubbly beverage at home. Stay healthy and hydrated.
- Zero Calories
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No aspartame
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Artificial Flavor , Caramel Coloring , Phosphoric Acid , Sucralose , Caffeine , Sodium Benzoate ( As Preservative )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More