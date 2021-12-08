Hover to Zoom
SodaStream® Diet Ginger Ale Zero Calorie Mix
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202382
Purchase Options
Product Details
Creating your own sparkling drinks at home has never been easier! Simply carbonate water with your SodaStream® Sparkling Water Maker (sold separately), add your favorite flavor and enjoy!
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Natural Flavors , Trisodium Citrate , Acesulfame Potassium , Acacia Gum , Caramel Coloring , Sucralose , Sodium Benzoate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More