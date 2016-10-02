Ingredients

Water , Citric Acid , Tri Sodium Citrate , Acesulfame Potassium , Acacia Gum , Sucralose , Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin , Natural Flavor , Sodium Benzoate ( As Preservative ) , Yellow No. 6 , Beta-carotene , Red No. 40.

Allergen Info

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

