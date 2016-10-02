Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Diet Orange Zero Calorie Drink MIx
14.8 fl ozUPC: 0081157202392
Product Details
Diet is supposed to be better for you right? So, we took your favorite diet flavor and made it healthier.
- No high fructose corn syrup
- 0 Calories
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Citric Acid , Tri Sodium Citrate , Acesulfame Potassium , Acacia Gum , Sucralose , Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin , Natural Flavor , Sodium Benzoate ( As Preservative ) , Yellow No. 6 , Beta-carotene , Red No. 40.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
