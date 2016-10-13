Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Dr Pete Drink Mix
14.8 ozUPC: 0081157202389
Make your favorite bubbly beverage at home with Dr. Pete. You can stay healthy and hydrated.
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No aspartame
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
27.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate13g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar , Water , Artificial Flavor , Caramel Color , Phosphoric Acid , Sucralose , Caffeine , Potassium Sorbate ( to Ensure Freshness ) .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
