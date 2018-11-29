Hover to Zoom
SodaStream Fizzi One Touch Electric Sparkling Water Maker - Black
1 ctUPC: 0081855802056
Purchase Options
Product Details
Make 60L of fresh sparkling water without leaving your home. Our electric sparkling water maker takes your tap water from flat to sparkling in seconds, with 3 levels of carbonation to choose from.
- Sparkling water maker, carbonating cylinder, 1L Bottle
- Stay Hydrated: Make ice cold, fresh sparkling water just the way you like it
- Limitless Taste: Create healthy, delicious soft drinks, cocktails and more
- Save the Planet: Minimize the effects of single-use plastic pollution