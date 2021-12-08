Hover to Zoom
SodaStream® Fountain Style Caffeine Free Diet Cola Drink Mix
7 LUPC: 0081157202544
Purchase Options
Product Details
The SodaStream® Fountain Style Diet Cola Caffeine-Free Sparkling Drink Mix is flavored and lightly sweetened for a delicious taste. With no high-fructose corn syrup, this sweet treat is zero calorie and refreshing.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
36.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water , Caramel Color , Phosphoric Acid , Trisodium Citrate , Natural Flavor , Sucralose , Acesulfame Potassium .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More